Living / Sex and Relationships
Sex with Women

12 Kinds of Women Who Could School You on Sex

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

A man’s life is lived one rite of passage at a time, and none are so important as those involving sex. There’s no reason you should get stuck in a rut of sleeping with the same kind of women again and again. After all, how do you know what you like if you haven’t tried all the luscious (and not so forbidden) fruit that nature’s bounty offers up? Variety is the spice of life and now, while you’re young and robust, is the time to sample from the full buffet of options in the mating department. Be brave, take a chance, and you just might find a new favorite.

These are the 12 kinds of women who could school you on sex (especially if, God forbid, you plan to settle down).

Pillow talk: 11 Lines You Should Never Use After Sex (Or Ever!)

Take it outside: The Mandatory Gentleman’s Guide To Having Sex In Public

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.