Living / Sex and Relationships
anal sex

The Backdoor Bible: 10 Commandments of Entering Your Lady’s Hole-y Place

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: dima_sidelnikov (Getty Images)

Congratulations, your girlfriend is receptive to the idea of anal sex. It must be your birthday so happy birthday, too. But just because you have the green light doesn’t mean it’s full steam ahead.

Like any sex style, backdoor butt is a delicate dance between what you want and what doesn’t hurt her. But because the action takes place in such a sensitive area, you need to be extra considerate. Follow these 10 commandments and you just might get to do this again. God bless.

Next-Level Lovin’: The Mandatory Gentleman’s Guide To Having Sex In Public

Footloose: What Your Girlfriend’s Shoes Say About Her Sex Style

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.