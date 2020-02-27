Deep Dive: Why Women Fake Orgasms (And Yes, It’s Personal)

The Takeaway

Most women have faked orgasms at some point in their lives, which means at least one woman has probably faked it with you. It’s pretty hard to pinpoint a fake orgasm, and calling her out in the moment will make the situation unbearably awkward for both of you. A better approach is try to prevent her from feeling the need to fake it. How? By opening up a dialogue. Yes, we know this can feel unsexy at times, but engaging in conversation about her pleasure is the only way you’re going to get past this predicament. Make talking about sex a regular part of your relationship. Ask questions like, “How do you like to be touched?” “What position is the most pleasurable for you?” “What can I do to make our sex more enjoyable for you?” “Is there anything I should stop doing?” Do not ask if she’s ever faked it with you (unless you like being lied to), but go ahead and request that if she ever feels the need to fake it, you’d rather she just tell you so you can troubleshoot the issue together. Ultimately, the more you make her feel good, the better the sex will be for both of you.