Culture / Entertainment
travis barker orgasm

Travis Barker Shows Off Candle That ‘Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm’ (Why Would He Need a Candle When She’s Right There?)

by Mandatory Editors

Surely you heard about Gwyneth Paltrow’s wildly popular vagina candle. It set the internet (and at least one house) ablaze. Now there’s a new covetable scent available in candle form – and it’s inspired by the smell of Kourtney Kardashian’s orgasm.

Travis Barker, aka the can’t-keep-his-hands-to-himself boyfriend of the reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur, recently posted an Instagram story boasting about his new erotic home accessory.

No, it doesn’t smell like tuna fish (the joke was right there). Supposedly, it’s a combination of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.” It was made in collaboration with Paltrow’s Goop brand.

This fragrant, custom keepsake is quite the conversation starter, but what we don’t get is: why would Barker even need it? By all appearances, he and Kardashian are glued at the hip (and barely clothed) 24/7. If he’s as capable in the bedroom as he is on the drums, the Blink-182 band member should be inundated with the smell of his lover’s orgasm all the time.

We suppose even horny celebrities have to part on occassion. An orgasm-scented candle is certainly one way to stay in touch. We’ll stick with old-fashioned phone sex, thanks.

Cover Photo: @travisbarker (Instagram)

Breast laid plans: Khloe Kardashian Going Topless For Jeans Campaign Really Struggles to Keep Focus on the Importance of Pants

It’s gettin’ hot in here: Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Model Sexy New Lingerie Line

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.