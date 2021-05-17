Travis Barker Shows Off Candle That ‘Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm’ (Why Would He Need a Candle When She’s Right There?)

Surely you heard about Gwyneth Paltrow’s wildly popular vagina candle. It set the internet (and at least one house) ablaze. Now there’s a new covetable scent available in candle form – and it’s inspired by the smell of Kourtney Kardashian’s orgasm.

Travis Barker, aka the can’t-keep-his-hands-to-himself boyfriend of the reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur, recently posted an Instagram story boasting about his new erotic home accessory.

No, it doesn’t smell like tuna fish (the joke was right there). Supposedly, it’s a combination of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.” It was made in collaboration with Paltrow’s Goop brand.

This fragrant, custom keepsake is quite the conversation starter, but what we don’t get is: why would Barker even need it? By all appearances, he and Kardashian are glued at the hip (and barely clothed) 24/7. If he’s as capable in the bedroom as he is on the drums, the Blink-182 band member should be inundated with the smell of his lover’s orgasm all the time.

We suppose even horny celebrities have to part on occassion. An orgasm-scented candle is certainly one way to stay in touch. We’ll stick with old-fashioned phone sex, thanks.

Cover Photo: @travisbarker (Instagram)

Breast laid plans: Khloe Kardashian Going Topless For Jeans Campaign Really Struggles to Keep Focus on the Importance of Pants

1/10 Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger Read more here. Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/10 Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

4/10 George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video Read more here. Photo: YouTube



5/10 Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us Read more here. Photo: Instagram

6/10 Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies) Read more here. Photo: TikTok

8/10 Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



9/10 Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

10/10 ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’ Read more here. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)

It’s gettin’ hot in here: Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Model Sexy New Lingerie Line

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.