Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships

8 Classic Leave-Behind Moves That Show Your Girlfriend Is Planning to Stay

by Sabrina Cognata

Even though your girlfriend and you haven’t had the talk about “being official,” it doesn’t matter. You know where you stand because she’s leaving behind subtle clues…mostly in the form of her hair all over everything. Well, hair and other personal items that linger after she’s gone. These things pretty much are her way of telling the world you’re hers. Here are the eight most common items women leave behind to let you know they’ll be back.

Photo: Adene Sanchez (Getty Images)

Canna-love: 7 Cannabis Treats For Your Sweets (Regardless of How Your GF Feels About You)

Open up: How To Tell Your Girlfriend You Want To See Other People (But Also Her)

What did your girlfriend do that let you know she’d be coming back around again? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.