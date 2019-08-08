8 Classic Leave-Behind Moves That Show Your Girlfriend Is Planning to Stay

Even though your girlfriend and you haven’t had the talk about “being official,” it doesn’t matter. You know where you stand because she’s leaving behind subtle clues…mostly in the form of her hair all over everything. Well, hair and other personal items that linger after she’s gone. These things pretty much are her way of telling the world you’re hers. Here are the eight most common items women leave behind to let you know they’ll be back.

Photo: Adene Sanchez (Getty Images)

1/7 Jewlery Jewelry is always the first of the left-behinds. You may not have even noticed where she left it. (Check behind that photo on your dresser.) Whoops. She'll remember to get it later, when she leaves something else behind instead.

2/7 Hair Ties Hair ties are tiny throwaway items to tell other women to GTFO. They can be scattered like breadcrumbs, breadcrumbs of her existence to others.

3/7 Coats Although they're a larger item, once they're tossed in a closet or on a coat hook, they're pretty forgotten. Over time, a woman can leave an entire closet of coats and pretty much start moving in.

4/7 Toothbrush It's so hard remembering to bring a toothbrush over. So she's just going to accidentally leave hers on the counter so that it can stay there until you break up.



5/7 Scarves Scarves are the perfect, "Oops! I left it behind!" item because they scrunch up and can be stuffed anywhere. She can ball it up and shove it between your couch cushions while you're in the bathroom.

6/7 Panties Yes, she'll leave behind a pair of underwear. Usually a sexy pair. Maybe stuffed behind the headboard or under your bed. Surprise!

7/7 Tampons If a woman is sleeping with you on the regular, she'll leave a few tampons in your bathroom. Just check. It'll be under the sink behind something, probably toilet paper. If she's doing this, you might as well make it official because she is.

