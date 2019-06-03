The 6 Most Interesting Style and Grooming Products for Men on Amazon

Photo: G-stockstudio (Getty Images)

Amazon provides a solution for any problem in just seconds, even if you’re sure you have a problem. Enter, by far, the most interesting grooming products for men, like ball wash. Yes, soap specifically for the scrotum.

Until recently, we thought it was a problem that basic body wash could handle, but what do we know? (Unless body wash doesn’t work on your balls, then congrats on being an extremely specific target demographic.) Along with Ballwash, here are our picks for the most interesting personal care products available on Amazon.

Pride and groom: 6 Grooming Mistakes Men Should Avoid

1/6 Clare Rare Electric Hair Straightening Brush For the man who doesn't have a perfect enough beard, the Clare Rare Electric Hair Straightening Brush. We recently tried one of these (not this brand), but couldn't get over how pointless it was. If you're looking for a way to waste more time getting ready and a product that will endlessly confuse you, get a hair straightening brush for men. Photo: Amazon

2/6 Ballsy Ballwash For Your Nuts, Butt And Body See how they get you by saying it's nut wash, but really it's body wash? Ballsy Ballwash For Your Nuts, Butt And Body is a ball wash that's also a body wash, which obviously cleans your privates better than a simple body wash designed to clean skin. Anyways, if you have super stanky nuts, maybe this is for you. Photo: Amazon

3/6 Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm This is the lip balm for the man who is so manly that regular flavorless lip balm just does not do the trick. Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm has all the charm of your basic lip balm, but, you know, it tastes like bacon. Honestly, if you use this, please let us know how women react to it because we get the feeling reviews would be mixed at best. #gag Photo: Amazon

4/6 Wonderience Men Waist Trainer Vest Look, it's a weird time for men right now. You're having to redefine how you behave on a grand scale, but you're also being scrutinized more than ever before. It's hard being perfect, but still, the universe needs that from you, which is why something like the Wonderience Men Waist Trainer Vest exists. This neoprene vest swears it will not only shrink your waist but also get you Adonis abs. Anyways, if you really want abs, cut your calories and work out more, but please don't wear a corset. Photo: Amazon



5/6 Nad's For Men Hair Removal Cream These days, as men, you're expected to be as fresh and clean as a prepubescent boy. Which is why products like Nad's For Men Hair Removal Cream exists. Because it's not enough to simply shave your balls. You must make the world believe they're smooth as a woman after a bikini wax too. Photo: Amazon

6/6 My Perfect Goatee Shaving Template If you can't shave your face well enough to have a goatee, you don't deserve one. However, if you're insistent you want to look like a child molester or have a costume contest where you're going to dress as the devil, My Perfect Goatee Shaving Template is exactly what you're looking for. Photo: Amazon

Which of these bizarro items calls to you, if any? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.