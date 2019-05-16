7 Cannabis Treats For Your Sweets (Regardless of How Your Girlfriend Feels About You)

Photo: Karolina Lebedeva / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Somedays, you’re the best boyfriend, and others you’re the grim reaper of relationships. Whether you’ve offended your lady love once again, or she loves the shit out of you (and you want to keep it that way), there’s a cannabis gift here for you to give her. Who could stay mad when they’re high on life and love and maybe forgot why they’re mad in the first place?

If you’d simply listen and communicate better, you wouldn’t have to buy her love, but that’s a lesson for another day. For now, here are some of the best weed gifts to help her unpack her rage towards you. So whether she’s sad, angry, anxious, sleepless, let’s face it: Weed is probably the answer.

1/7 Island's Premium CBD Pre-Rolls Have your girlfriend chilling out all OG-like with Island's Premium CBD Pre-Rolls. The pre-rolls are made from 100 percent flower jellyfish CBD. The premiums are handcrafted using custom, biodegradable filters, resulting in a convenient, light, and relaxing experience. These premium CBD joints will show her what they're famous for the second she lights up. They'll knock out chronic pain, anxiety, and inflammation in just a few puffs, turning you from a zero into a hero. Photo: Island's

2/7 Daily High Club One of our favorite marijuana-themed prezzies, Daily High Club offers a subscription box filled with marijuana paraphernalia. This month's box is '90s themed and a real must-have. If your weed loving girlfriend is in a tiff over anything, sign her up for one of these and she'll forget whatever happened. Photo: Daily High Club

3/7 Whoopi & Maya's Signature Line Whoopi (yes, the one and only) Goldberg teamed up with the cannabis legend Maya Synergy to come up with their line of edibles, soaks, and rubs. The Whoopi & Maya Signature Line of medical cannabis products was designed specifically for relief from menstrual discomfort. Seriously, whatever you did, she'll forgive you after you introduce her to this cannabis friendly self-care brand. Photo: Whoopi & Maya

4/7 PAX 3 In general, PAX produces superior products. So if you want to ease your lady into a life of luxury, get her their PAX 3 vape. There's nothing out there like it because it'll allow her to smoke either dry herb or concentrates depending on her preference and mood. It's high-performance from the inside-out, which should hopefully help her let go of whatever it is you've done now. Photo: PAX



5/7 Calivolve Full Spectrum Chocolate Cherry CBD Truffles These full spectrum CBD Chocolate Cherry Truffles from Calivolve will change your life. There's something magical about mixing chocolate and CBD that makes everything better, including your relationship that's on thin ice. The CBD truffles are crafted with spirit-enhancing ashwagandha, energizing maca, and full spectrum, pure American hemp to rejuvenate not only her muscles and mind, but even your relationship. Each truffle has 20 milligrams of CBD, 80 milligrams per box. Photo: Calivolve

6/7 Monk Drinking Botanicals The Monk Drinking Botanicals Sampler Box includes CBD mixers of one of each of their 5 formulations including: Tumeric - Lemon Ginger - Maple Shrub Rosemary - Orange Peel Grapefruit - Cayenne Cinnamon - Citrus Shrub Their botanical recipes range from subtle and complex to spirited and energizing. Each is rich with terpenes and hemp seed extract designed to make her feel great. They're perfect for those moments when you put your foot in your mouth and need to recover fast. Photo: Monk Drinking Botanicals

7/7 Queen Of S•O•L's Ultra Moisturizing Cream Queen Of S•O•L's Ultra Moisturizing Cream is loaded with antioxidants and organic extracts to rejuvenate and hydrate for younger looking skin. And since you've been stressing her the fuck out with your shit, she could probably use a new face cream. This CBD infused moisturizing cream will impress her as it rejuvenates the skin by emulsifying tissue to reduce transepidermal water loss. These organic extracts treat acne and slow down the aging of skin cells by eliminating free radicals, creating the ultimate protective layer. And if she's looking good, she'll probably be feeling good, and thank God for that. Photo: S•O•L

Which of these gifts would get your girlfriend to give you a pass back into her heart? Let us know in the comments!

