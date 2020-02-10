Sustainable Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show You Love the Planet as Much as Your Girl

There’s a lot of pressure to pull off a perfect Valentine’s Day when you’re dating someone. However, if you’re looking to wow her with how deeply you love the planet in addition to how much you love her, you have your work cut out for you. Thanks to a shift in values, there are a ton of green gifts that will impress your lady love on Feb. 14. Lucky for you, some of them aren’t even that expensive…unless you count the price of your own labor. Keep reading for the best sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts that’ll show her you love her as much as you love Mother Earth.

1/9 Get Crafty With a Homemade Card Nothing says sustainable like making a card yourself. Draw something. Cut things out of magazines. Write a special note and be mushy! Really give her your heart; that's all she wants anyways.

2/9 The Sill's Hoya Heart Duo Opt not for fresh-cut flowers that will die in a few days. Instead, tell your gal you love her as much as you love the ecosystem by gifting her The Sill's Hoya Heart Duo this Valentine's Day. Photo: The Sill

3/9 Therapeutic Treats Sea-Salted Dark Chocolate-Strawberry CBD Bar Therapeutic Treats Sea-Salted Dark Chocolate-Strawberry CBD Bar is the perfect gift for anybody who loves chocolate and the Earth. It's made with fair trade Ecuador rain forest dark chocolate and organic raspberries. Add in a touch of sea salt, and this CBD-infused edible is complex, creamy and delicious. Every bite will remind her why she loves you so. Photo: Therapeutic Treats

4/9 Project Repeat's T-Shirt Quilt The best gifts are memorable ones like Project Repeat's T-Shirt Quilt. They take the T-shirts that tell the story of your relationship and sew them into a quilt. A sustainable love note that will keep her warm is the perfect way to say "I love you" this Valentine's Day. Photo: Project Repeat



5/9 One Love Organics Botanical C Body Oil Show your girlfriend how much you love her by gifting her One Love Organics' Botanical C Body Oil. Not only are its ingredients ethically farmed, but they're organic, too. So you'll have something to brag about while using the body oil on her for a little V-day rubdown. Photo: One Love Organics

6/9 Only Hearts' Coucou Lola Tie Bikini Briefs The only sustainable present you need this holiday season is your gal. So watching her unwrap Coucou Lola Tie Bikini Briefs from the ethically-made lingerie line Only Hearts is simply a precursor for what you'll be doing later. Photo: ShopBop

7/9 Get in the Kitchen The kitchen is a natural place for a gentleman like yourself. That's so many of the great chefs in the world are men. Prove how sweet you are by making a delicious dessert. An easy way to pull this off (if you're not a pro by birthright) is buying premade chocolate chip cookie dough and putting it inside the Wilton Non-Stick Heart Cake Pan. Bake that according to its directions and let it cool. Then cover it in icing and M&M'S Valentine's Milk Chocolate Mega Size Cupid's Messages Candy. The result will be the most delicious sustainable gift that will tantalize her taste buds (and probably yours if you're lucky).

8/9 Zoe Chicco's 14K Gold Itty Bitty Heart Bracelet Zoe Chicco is the place for sustainable jewelry that will impress your lady love this Valentine's Day. All of their pieces of made from 100 percent recycled gold, ethically-sourced gemstones and conflict-free diamonds. We recommend their 14K Gold Itty Bitty Heart Bracelet, but any of their pieces will make their recipient swoon. Photo: Zoe Chicco



9/9 Quim's Oh Yes! Latex-Safe Serum This Valentine's Day, give her what she really wants in the form of the biggest orgasm of her life with Quim's Oh Yes! Latex-Safe Serum. It's a sustainable THC-infused lube created for vaginal health and sexual wellness that will help your girl enjoy the best sex of her life. Photo: Quim

What kinds of special green gifts do you think your partner would like? Let us know your picks in the comments!

