8 Simple Climate Change-Friendly Shifts You Can Make Today (So You Don’t Get Protested By an Angry Mob Tomorrow)

by Ken Franklin

A bunch of fed-up youths are suing five countries for violating their right to a future, reframing climate change as a human rights issue that could send industry lawyers into a tailspin. That’s how great the discord between people giving a shit and people not giving a shit has grown, and how terrified young people are at the prospect of inheriting a climate catastrophe from their grandparents. A 16-year-old Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg, is leading the charge, facing backlash from old white men, including President Donald Trump and Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson.

How the lawsuit will play out is unclear, but if science is any indication, one thing is certain: planet Earth is heading toward some devastating changes. In the past several years we’ve already caught a glimpse of increasingly volatile weather patterns and mass ocean life die-offs. But perhaps the only thing that can grab the attention of world leaders is a massive lawsuit. So while Thunberg and company do their part, we thought now would be as good a time as any to start doing ours. That’s why we’ve come up with this simple list of climate change-friendly shifts we can all (and should) make in our lives starting now. A cleaner, brighter future lies ahead.

