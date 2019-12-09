The Sustainable Holiday Gift Guide For Clothing That Never Stains Nor Stinks (Because Screw Laundry)

If you’re like every other American consumer, you’re already hemorrhaging money on holiday gifts on things people will trash in no time. Instead of focusing on the cheapest price, maybe it’s time to slightly shift gears. Say goodbye to fast fashion and start buying sustainable clothes intended to last a lifetime. Did you know one garbage truck of clothes is burned or sent to landfills every freakin’ second? This Christmas, do the Earth a favor and purchase ethically sourced, sustainable clothing that takes care of itself. If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry! Keep reading to discover which sustainable brand fits your needs best. The fact that you still can’t do laundry correctly is almost irrelevant, another Christmas miracle!

1/8 Unbound Marino With Unbound Marino's 3-Pack Bundle, it's time to pack the rest of your stuff into a big bag and find a donation bin. It includes three crew or V-neck merino wool T-shirts, three pairs of merino wool underwear and three pairs of merino wool socks. These products are odor-resistant, anti-bacterial, temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking and wrinkle-free. What more could you want out of sustainable clothing? Photo: Unbound Marino

2/8 Ably® Apparel If you are in the market for sustainable clothing, look no further than Ably ® Apparel. The incredible properties of Ably ® come from Filium ® , an eco-friendly technology that makes any natural fabric repel liquid and resist odor without sacrificing softness or breathability. That means the fabric used for items like their Robert Zip-Up Hoodie shrugs off water, resists stains, and refuses to smell anything but fresh after weeks of wear. Whether you're lazy or trying to make greener purchases, Ably® Apparel should be at the top of your must-have list. Photo: Ably® Apparel

3/8 Everlane Everlane calls their process "radical transparency." This is because their clothing line partners with the best, ethical factories around the world and sources only the finest materials. Most importantly, it's because they share the price point with you so you know what you're getting and how much it costs to ethically make. Everlane has both a male and female line, that includes The Cashmere Crew sweater, which is available for men, as well. However, if you buy sustainable cashmere for your lady love, she'll probably appreciate it more than you know. Photo: Everlane

4/8 Alternative Apparel Alternative Apparel garments are crafted with sustainable materials and processes, including organic and recycled materials, low-impact dyes, and water-conserving washes and sent to you with eco-friendly packaging. Their Champ Printed Eco-Fleece Sweatshirt is the perfect unisex pullover for every occasion. It seamlessly becomes the sweatshirt du jour of anyone who wears it, regardless if you bought it for them or not. Photo: Alternative Apparel



5/8 Thought Thought knows what's important to customers who're looking for the intersection between fashion and sustainability. Their Guido Organic Cotton Trench Coat for men comes in a durable twill weave. This shower-proof coat is minimal in styling, with practical pockets, a button-down front, and a unique, contrast color lining. Photo: Thought

6/8 ADay If you're looking for sustainable women's clothing, look no further than Aday. Their clothing is breathable, pilling-resistant, quick-drying, wrinkle-free, sweat-wicking, and UV resistant. Versatile and universally flattering, That's A Wrap Top is the perfect example of craftsmanship mixed with sustainability. The blouse can be tied, draped, snapped and wrapped multiple ways. Photo: Aday

7/8 Ourdoor Voices Outdoor Voices should be your go-to brand for sustainable activewear for men and women. They source their materials from sustainable technical fabrics like recycled polyester and sustainably-produced merino wool. We recommend their Sunday Sweatpants. They're sweatpants for everyday activity. Photo: Outdoor Voices

8/8 Pact Pact touts themselves as the world's first "guilt-free" fashion brand. That's because every piece of clothing they produce is made from organic cotton, is Fair Trade Factory certified, and uses zero harmful chemicals and processes that use significantly less water than conventional cotton. Plus, Pact offers ways to recycle or reuse your old clothing, towels and linens, which frees you to consume consciously. So feel zero guilt about purchasing this top notch Garment-Dyed Henley. It comes in four colors, is on sale, looks more expensive than it is, and is good for the environment. Photo: Pact

Is there a sustainable clothing brand that you love? If not, which of these brands catches your eye? Let us know in the comments!

