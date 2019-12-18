The Mandatory Guide to Holiday-Themed Cannabis Treats Santa Wants by the Fireplace (With a Christmas Card of Consent)

Santa Claus is coming to town, but why leave him a plate of cookies and milk like everyone else? This year, tantalize Kris Kringle’s senses with something a little more adult on Christmas Eve. There are a variety of cannabis goodies you can leave out for the jolly ol’ fat man that will have him cruising through the neighborhood. Who doesn’t want the euphoric power of cannabis when they’re finishing the longest work night of all time? Help out the big guy in red by fixing him a plate of something that will mellow his stress without harshing his vibe. Keep reading to find out which cannabis goodies Santa wants you to leave for him during the holidays.

Photo: Eyegelb (Getty Images)

1/11 Kiva Cannabis-Infused Hot Chocolate Instead of letting poor Santa freeze in the cold, leave him a mug of Kiva's latest holiday treat, infused hot chocolate. It'll warm him up and mellow him out on the workday from hell. Photo: Kiva

2/11 Mellows Peppermint Bark Mellows are cannabis microdoses of marshmallowy goodness that offer a seasonal peppermint bark flavor that's out of this world. If you're on Santa's naughty list, leave these out so he'll change his mind. Photo: Mellows

3/11 Sweetgrass Kitchen's Ginger Molases Cookies Nothing says happy holidays quite like fresh-baked gingerbread. Sweetgrass Kitchen's ginger molasses cookies will get Santa the other kind of baked while satiating his sweet tooth. Photo: Sweetgrass Kitchen

4/11 Dosist Holiday Bliss Kit Dosist is offering the one thing Santa can take back with him: the gift of holiday bliss. Their Holiday Bliss Kit comes with a 200-dose vape formulated to get him Zen, as well as a terpene-infused candle that he'll appreciate when he's blazed back at the North Pole. Photo: Dosist



5/11 Babinka Kushmas Cake Pops Babinka Treats definitely delivers when it comes to deliciousness. Their legendary edibles come in holiday cake pop flavors that're so good they'll rock Santa into a "holidaze." Photo: Babinka Treats

6/11 Madame Munchies Peppermint Macaron Maybe nothing in the world is better than Madame Munchies macarons. They're filled with delicious chocolate ganache infused with peppermint and their in-house cannabis butter, topped with a white chocolate drizzle and peppermint crunch! So it goes without saying that their peppermint macaron is a treat worthy of Kris Kringle. Photo: Madame Munchies

7/11 Snoog Life's Baileys Irish Creme Donuts If what you seek is a winter wonderland in your mouth, opt for Snoog Life's Irish cream donuts. This one-of-a-kind treat would make anyone happy, but especially St. Nick. Photo: Snoog Life

8/11 Artet's Cannabis-Infused Italian-Style Beverage Sometimes Santa wants something a little bit stronger in his cup (if you know what we mean). So leave out a little of Artet's cannabis-infused Italian-style beverage, a cannabis aperitif. It will give him just what he needs to finish delivering gifts. Photo: Artet



9/11 Sweet Mary Jane's Peppermint Crush Chocolate The peppermint crush chocolates by Sweet Mary Jane are sweet, creamy, and cool chocolate hearts studded with crunchy peppermint pieces infused with top tier cannabis. They taste and make you feel like pure divinity! Who wouldn't want a plate of these waiting for them after a long day? Photo: Sweet Mary Jane

10/11 Stiiizy Holiday Boxes Stiiizy holiday boxes are exactly the cannabis treat Santa wants you to leave out for him. The gold and silver pens come with cannabis-derived terpenes and gold liquid live™️ resin, ensuring a happy Christmas for anyone who receives it. Photo: Stiiizy

11/11 Blue Kudu's Black Cherries If Santa is jonesing for an adult version of cordial cherries, Blue Kudu's black cherries will hit the spot. They're the perfect balance of rich dark chocolate and black cherry flavor in a Christmas Eve treat. Photo: Blue Kudu

Have you tested any of the holiday-themed cannabis treats available? Which are your favorites? let us know in the comments!

