What Your Favorite Christmas Cookie Says About You
You are what you eat. This is never so true as when it comes to your favorite Christmas cookie. The flavors you’re drawn to and the treats you gorge on offer a unique glimpse into your personality, both during the holidays and throughout the rest of the year. We’ve analyzed 12 classic Christmas cookies and have broken down the insights they offer up about you. Confirm what you already suspect about yourself or learn something new. Then test out our theories on your friends and family around the holiday table!
Cover Photo: gchutka (Getty Images)
Wash it down: 8 Easy Hot Holiday Cocktails to Brew Up on the Stove
1/12
Gingerbread Men Cookies
If edible men (or women) are your Christmas craving, you have a spicy personality. You're an expert at seduction, enjoy misbehaving, are sometimes argumentative, and can even be a little sadistic. But underneath it all, there's the slightest hint of sweetness -- though you hope no one discovers it.
If edible men (and women) are your Christmas craving, you have a spicy personality. You're an expert at seduction, enjoy misbehaving, are sometimes argumentative, and can even be a little sadistic. But underneath it all, there's the slightest hint of sweetness -- though you hope no one discovers it.
Photo: Jennifer A Smith (Getty Images)
2/12
Decorated Sugar Cookies
If these labor-intensive (but often flavorless) cookies are what you gorge on during the holidays, you're kind of a pain in the ass. You're a detail-oriented perfectionist, and you tend to freak out when something goes awry during the Yuletide. While you're difficult to be around at first, once you accept that Christmas means chaos, you can loosen the reins on that reindeer sleigh a bit and just enjoy the ride.
3/12
Eggnog Cookies
If eggnog cookies are your go-to holiday treat, you like to live it up during the Christmas season. You're not the most popular person at the holiday party, but the people who dig you really dig you. You're an acquired taste, and you're comfortable with that. Once people get over their initial preconceptions and see how special you are, you'll have them coming back for more again and again.
Photo: Betty Crocker
4/12
Reindeer Cookies
If these animal-faced treats are what you want to consume when Christmas comes around, you're a kid at heart. You're creative and you love to have fun and those traits extend to food. Why chow down on a basic cookie when you could eat artwork instead?
Photo: Annie Otzen (Getty Images)
5/12
Melting Snowman Cookies
If these crafty marshmallowy cookies are on the top of your must-eat list, you have good taste -- and an excellent sense of humor. You're the one people turns to during times of tension to lighten the mood. What they don't realize is that your funny bone is actually compensation for deep-seated anxiety. You fear everything is going to go wrong, especially at the holidays. When it inevitably does, you use jokes to redirect that nervous energy.
6/12
Holiday M&M Cookies
If chocolate candy-studded cookies are what you reach for every holiday season, you're a playful person. You like to get dressed up in Christmas sweaters (ugly or otherwise), catch your crush beneath the mistletoe, and belt out Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" at the Christmas karaoke party.
Photo: Annie Otzen (Getty Images)
7/12
Peanut Butter Blossoms
If these Hershey's Kiss-topped peanut butter cookies are what you can't wait to binge on every Christmas, you tend to be an introverted, restrained wallflower most of the year. It's not until the holidays (and after a few drinks) that you really let your guard down and enjoy all the excitement and inhibition-shedding of the season. Once the calendar changes to the new year, though, you're back to your buttoned-up old self.
8/12
Shortbread Cookies
If these seemingly plain cookies are what you gravitate towards at the cookie exchange, you're a serious but sophisticated person. You like things a certain way and are married to your routine. Nothing -- not even the Christmas spirit -- gets you too riled up. People will appreciate your steadiness and unflappability during the hectic holiday season.
Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)
9/12
Jam Cookies
If jam cookies are your Christmas indulgence, you're an old-fashioned kind of person. You like traditional holiday hymns (none of this Mariah Carey crap) and you enjoy buying thoughtful Christmas presents (bah humbug to gift cards). You're sweet, but not too sweet, and are the first person to offer sensible, no-nonsense advice, even when it's unsolicited.
Photo: ingwervanille (Getty Images)
10/12
Snowball Cookies
If these little sugar bombs are your favorite Christmas dessert, you're a social butterfly. You aim to leave a memorable impression on people, kind of like the personality equivalent of powdered sugar on fingertips. You often surprise people with your eclectic interests and leave them feeling buzzy with energy.
Photo: Joanne Schmaltz (Getty Images)
11/12
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Oh, you fancy. Chocolate crinkle cookie fans go all out during the holidays and spoil the ones they love, whether it be with extravagant gifts, expensive meals out, or a vintage bottle of wine. No one's complaining, but sometimes you overwhelm others with your spendy, show-off ways.
Photo: Alinakho (Getty Images)
12/12
Chocolate Chip Cookies
If chocolate chip cookies are your holiday standard, your life philosophy is: "Don't fix what ain't broken." You're reliable, consistent, and considerate to everyone you come into contact with. There's no point trying to improve on the best, so you do you and don't change for anyone.
Overeating not included: 5 Self-Care Strategies To Get You Through The Holidays
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.