Culture / Entertainment
holiday movies

Mandatory Merry Marathon: 25 Holiday Movies For the 25 Days Before Christmas

by Erica Rivera

The Christmas spirit doesn’t always come easy. Sometimes, you need a little help to get psyched for Santa’s arrival. Hollywood is there for you, offering up a plethora of holiday movies that’ll make you merry and fill you with warm fuzzies — or just make you laugh at the absurdity of all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We’ve hand-picked 25 festive films to watch during the 25 days leading up to Christmas. Pour yourself some eggnog, kick up your heels, and prepare to believe in the magic of the Yuletide again.

Cover Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Mandatory Holiday Battles: Halloween vs. Christmas

Make an effort: A Mandatory Guide to Being a Classic Gentleman at Holiday Parties 

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.