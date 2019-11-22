Too Far: Costco Is Now Selling Eggnog Wine, Succeeds In Making Eggnog Somehow Grosser

Eggnog definitely isn’t for everyone. This dairy drink is typically made with egg yolks, cream, sugar, milk, and whipped white egg yolks. Sometimes there are extra seasonings added to it, including nutmeg. It’s a holiday classic even though to some people it resembles sweet, heavy phlegm much more than a seasonal beverage. Since eggnog is borderline terrible already, naturally someone thought they could improve on it by combining it with wine. Yup. Eggnog wine. That’s the stuff of nightmares, right? But even though it seems like a monstrosity like this would only exist in a horror movie, it’s a real product that you can now buy at Costco.

It’s called Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktail. The 13.9 percent ABV drink consists of eggs, cream, and alcohol. The one upside is that you can buy a 1.5-liter bottle for only $8.99, so if it’s as terrible as it seems, you won’t feel like you poured all your Christmas cash down the drain. But, if somehow it’s magically amazing and becomes your new go-to holiday drink, you’re boozing on the cheap this year. That’s what we call a win-win. This unholy union of wine and ‘nog makes us wonder about other holiday drinks mashups that seemingly make no sense. Check them all out below.

Photo: AleksandarGeorgiev (Getty Images)

1/10 Hot Toddy With Gatorade

2/10 Penicillin With Bubblegum Vodka

3/10 White Russian With Hot Pepper Vodka

4/10 Cranberry Sangria With Pickle Juice



5/10 Mulled Wine With Chocolate Stout

6/10 Hot Buttered Rum With Clamato

7/10 Tom And Jerry With Juice From A Tuna Can

8/10 Hot Cider With Mountain Dew



9/10 Hot Chocolate With Tomato Juice

10/10 Irish Coffee With Light Beer

