RANKED! The Absolute Weirdest Diet Trends of the Last 30 Years

6. Ornish Diet

When someone says that something is too good to be true, it probably is. That was the case with the Ornish diet. The gist was that you could literally eat anything you wanted as long as it was low in fat and full of fiber. In fact, you were only supposed to get 10 percent of your diet from fat. The problem is that your body needs fat to function and all that fiber couldn’t possibly be good for you.