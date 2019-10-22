Major League Beer: The Best Baseball-Themed Beers to Celebrate This Year’s World Series
If you’re not excited for the World Series, then you haven’t been paying attention to the baseball. While the Astros are heavy favorites to take home another championship, the Nationals are the real story. That’s because, at one point this season, they were at an abysmal 19-31 before turning things around and eventually sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals en route to their first appearance in the Fall Classic. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be watching with a frosty brew in hand. We recommend these baseball-themed beers to drink during the games (even if your team isn’t playing).
Photo: blackCAT (Getty Images)
Balls and brews: The 8 Best Breweries Close to Major League Baseball Stadiums
1/8
Karbach Crawford Bock
It seems like the Astros are in the World Series every year (even though they weren’t last year). To celebrate the team’s recent success, local Houston brewery Karbach created Crawford Bock, a malty, rich bock beer to pay tribute to the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park.
Photo: Karbach
2/8
Anchor Los Gigantes
San Francisco’s Anchor is one of the oldest and most famous breweries in America. To pay tribute to the local team, the brewery released Los Gigantes, a light, crisp, Mexican-style lager.
Photo: Anchor
3/8
Ballast Point Swingin' Friar Ale
It’s no secret that the San Diego Padres find themselves at the bottom of the standings pretty much every season. That lack of success didn’t stop local brewery Ballast Point from releasing Swingin’ Friar Ale, a hoppy, malty pale ale, in honor of the team’s 50th anniversary.
Photo: Ballast Point
4/8
Blue Point Pinstripe Pils
If you want to try Pinstripe Pils, you better get to Yankee Stadium. That’s because this crisp, refreshing, light beer from Blue Point is only available in the Bleachers Bar at the stadium.
Photo: Blue Point
5/8
Boulevard Brewing ¡Vamos!
The official beer of the Kansas City Royals is a Mexican-style lager that pairs perfectly with baseball, hot dogs, and pretty much any activity where beer is in order. It’s been available since 2017 and was one of the first collaborations between a brewery and a MLB stadium.
Photo: Boulevard
6/8
Cooperstown Old Slugger
If you didn’t know it already, Cooperstown, New York, is the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s also the home of Cooperstown Brewing. If the brewery didn’t make any baseball-centric beers, that would seem mighty strange. One of its best is Old Slugger, a refreshing, light pale ale at 5.4 percent ABV.
Photo: Cooperstown Brewing
7/8
Terrapin On Deck IPA
The on-deck circle is the spot players wait before it’s their turn to bat. Terrapin paid tribute to this spot by releasing On Deck IPA, a 6.5 percent ABV IPA full of tropical fruit flavors.
Photo: Terrapin
8/8
Wachusett Green Monsta IPA
If you’re a fan of the Red Sox (or baseball in general), you’ve probably heard of the wall at Boston’s Fenway Park lovingly referred to as “The Green Monster.” Wachusett decided to make a 6.1 percent ABV IPA in its honor. It's full of Cascade, Amarillo, and Centennial hops.
Photo: Wachusett