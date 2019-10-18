Living / Food & Drink
breweries

Balls and Brews: The 8 Best Breweries Close to Major League Baseball Stadiums (For the Perfect Doubleheader)

by Christopher Osburn

Baseball is still America’s pastime. Going to a game reminds us of when we went with our dad as kids and didn’t even care about the score as long as we got to go home with a foul ball. Sure, we care more about the score now (this is especially true in the postseason), but it doesn’t take away from the nostalgia factor. Also, we can drink beer now and there are few things more enjoyable than pairing a tall, refreshing brew with a Major League Baseball game. That’s why we decided to list our favorite breweries near MLB stadiums. Make your own doubleheader by hitting one up before the game.

Photo: gradyreese (Getty Images)

Brewer approved: The Best Stouts For Fall Drinking

Friendly faces: RANKED! Our 9 Favorite TV and Movie Bartenders

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.