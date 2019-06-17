Entertainment / Funny Photos / Sports
baseball

Foul Ball: 12 Hilarious GIFs of the Most Bored Baseball Fans and Players Ever

by Casey Gutting
Photo: Sporting News Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

Baseball is historically rich and can be rewarding to watch but sometimes fans struggle to stay engaged as the innings drag on (and on and on). With games lasting over 3 hours and beer stands that shut down in the seventh inning, this is a recipe for disaster. The so-called “national pastime” can grow tired in the eyes of not only the general fan population but even with players. And when that happens, hilarity ensues. Check out these GIFs of bored baseball fans and players and you’ll see what we mean.

