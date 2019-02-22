Wisconsin is Really, Really Drunk, So Congrats to Them

Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

If you like to drink, you probably know the best places to go to get your favorite pours. We all typically congregate at the same place and throw back a few when the occasion calls for it. It appears, however, that said occasion occurs more often in Wisconsin than anywhere else in America.

According to data collected by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Wisconson cities land in 12 of the top 20 drunkest in the United States. Looks like cheese isn’t the only thing this place is popular for.

Not only do Wisconsinites take up 60 percent of the 20 cities on the list, they take seven of the top 10. That’s a whole lot of alcohol consumption for one place, so bravo to you guys for picking up the tab.

Here’s the full list, as noted by 24/7 Wall Street:

1. Appleton, WI

2. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

3. Green Bay, WI

4. Madison, WI

5. Fargo, ND

6. La Crosse – Onalaska, WI

7. Fond du Lac, WI

8. Ames, IA

9. Eau Claire, WI

10. Mankato-North Mankato, MN

11. Wausau, WI

12. Sheboygan, WI

13. Missoula, MT

14. Grand Forks, ND

15. Racine, WI

16. Janesville-Beloit, WI

17. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

18. Lincoln, NE

19. Iowa City, IA

20. Corvallis, OR

The list also noted the driest cities in America. Of the top five on that list, three are in Utah so we know where we don’t want to visit when looking for a good time.

Kudos to you, Wisconsin. You really hold up the title of drunkest bros with this information. Way to bring that strong beer-drinking game.