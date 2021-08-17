Meanwhile in Baseball: Crush-Worthy Dodger Ball Girl Goes Viral For Epic Fan Tackle (Video)

It’s not every day you get to see a Hall of Fame tackle during a baseball game. Especially when the tackler is a 24-year-old girl who’s now become a viral sensation celebrated by every sports fan across the nation for being a crush-worthy hero.

That’s the story behind the Dodgers ball girl, Marissa Rohan, who was out shagging balls over in right field when the unthinkable happened. It was midway through the afternoon ballgame and the crosstown rivalry was heating up under the Los Angeles sun when a rogue fan jumped into the infield and began sprinting past the players.

In a flash, the hounds were on him. Yet despite seven security guards closing in fast, the fan’s hot stepping proved too much for them. That is – until he crossed paths with Rohan.

With the fan running full speed at the now-legendary ball girl, Rohan didn’t bat an eyelash. Instead of jumping out of the way of the oncoming train, she leaped to her feet and squared up, tackling the guy with such force, he flipped over the foul line wall. (Guess he’s not much of a dodger after all.)

Flattened and stunned, security guards were finally able to catch up with him and make the arrest. Watch the insane highlight reel below:

Here’s some video sent that was sent to me. pic.twitter.com/9hICgcVdR5 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021

🚨 BALLGIRL MAKES THE TACKLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3gFllgUKXK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 8, 2021

Honestly, the way Rohan casually walks away after tearing that guy a new one is epic. In a game that saw the future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols score a cracking home run to help his team clobber the Angels 8-2, the scene-stealing highlight of the day will forever be what sports analysts have dubbed The Tackle.

Just in case you aren’t swooning yet, take a look at Rohan’s Instagram below. Then go ahead and book your ticket to the next Dodger game to see the lovely linebacker in action. You know you want to.

