Meanwhile in Baseball: Female Braves Fans Battle It Out at Concessions Stand in Vicious Catfight (Video)
Talk about a double-header. A pair of female baseball fans went head-to-head in an epic catfight at the Braves vs. Reds game in Atlanta on Wednesday night.
A viral video caught the action, which took place on the floor of the concessions area of the stadium. A blonde woman and a brunette woman are seen tussling, UFC-style. Hair-pulling, punching, and kicking ensue before bystanders manage to pull the fighters apart. A cop later arrests one of the ladies, who seemed to have the upper hand (and was on top during the brawl).
Braves game got out of control tonight. pic.twitter.com/vXhvoecLuX
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 12, 2021
We don’t know what the fight was about, but it looks like popcorn was involved. (If ever there was a food not worth fighting for, it has to be popcorn.)
Twitter had some hot takes on the action.
Marjorie looking a little trashy at the game tonight after that Twitter suspension.
— Brad (@bradleykbates) August 12, 2021
Did… did she shoot her shot on a triangle and accidentally almost slip a gogoplatta? If she’d let go of the hair she could have strangled home girl with her shin.
— Kevin Davis (@LeftLibertine36) August 12, 2021
alright who cut who in that long ass dippin dots line this time
— Alex Reyes Stañ, appareñtly (@AlexReyesStan) August 12, 2021
SO close to locking her in the Hell’s Gate hold pic.twitter.com/Seap2ZwBJm
— Tony (@CeeDeeLambo) August 12, 2021
One thing we know for sure: this is way more exciting than anything happening on the baseball diamond.
Cover Photo: Twitter
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra on Magazine Cover, Now We’re Having All Kinds of Palpitations
Read more here.
Photo: Basic Magazine
-
3/10
Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)?
Read more here.
Photo: Arnaldo Magnani (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Becomes First Person to Buy a Planet, Jeff Bezos Likely Seething at Obvious Missed Opportunity
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Furry / Staff (Getty Images)
6/10
Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’
Read more here.
Photo: C. Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Mandatory Movies: 11 Takeaways From the Epic New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer This Week
Read more here.
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
9/10
Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
10/10
Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)
Read more here.
Photo: Apple TV+