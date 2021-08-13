Culture / Sports
baseball

Meanwhile in Baseball: Female Braves Fans Battle It Out at Concessions Stand in Vicious Catfight (Video)

by Mandatory Editors

Talk about a double-header. A pair of female baseball fans went head-to-head in an epic catfight at the Braves vs. Reds game in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

A viral video caught the action, which took place on the floor of the concessions area of the stadium. A blonde woman and a brunette woman are seen tussling, UFC-style. Hair-pulling, punching, and kicking ensue before bystanders manage to pull the fighters apart. A cop later arrests one of the ladies, who seemed to have the upper hand (and was on top during the brawl).

We don’t know what the fight was about, but it looks like popcorn was involved. (If ever there was a food not worth fighting for, it has to be popcorn.)

Twitter had some hot takes on the action.

One thing we know for sure: this is way more exciting than anything happening on the baseball diamond.

Cover Photo: Twitter

MORE NEWS: