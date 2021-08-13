Meanwhile in Baseball: Female Braves Fans Battle It Out at Concessions Stand in Vicious Catfight (Video)

Talk about a double-header. A pair of female baseball fans went head-to-head in an epic catfight at the Braves vs. Reds game in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

A viral video caught the action, which took place on the floor of the concessions area of the stadium. A blonde woman and a brunette woman are seen tussling, UFC-style. Hair-pulling, punching, and kicking ensue before bystanders manage to pull the fighters apart. A cop later arrests one of the ladies, who seemed to have the upper hand (and was on top during the brawl).

Braves game got out of control tonight. pic.twitter.com/vXhvoecLuX — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 12, 2021

We don’t know what the fight was about, but it looks like popcorn was involved. (If ever there was a food not worth fighting for, it has to be popcorn.)

Twitter had some hot takes on the action.

Marjorie looking a little trashy at the game tonight after that Twitter suspension. — Brad (@bradleykbates) August 12, 2021

Did… did she shoot her shot on a triangle and accidentally almost slip a gogoplatta? If she’d let go of the hair she could have strangled home girl with her shin. — Kevin Davis (@LeftLibertine36) August 12, 2021

alright who cut who in that long ass dippin dots line this time — Alex Reyes Stañ, appareñtly (@AlexReyesStan) August 12, 2021

SO close to locking her in the Hell’s Gate hold pic.twitter.com/Seap2ZwBJm — Tony (@CeeDeeLambo) August 12, 2021

One thing we know for sure: this is way more exciting than anything happening on the baseball diamond.

Cover Photo: Twitter

