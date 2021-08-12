Meanwhile in China: Zoo Brawl Breaks Out, Animals Wonder Why They’re the Ones Behind Bars (Video)

The zoo is home to all sorts of exotic animals, but a recent incident at Beijing Wildlife Park in China had us asking who the real wild things are.

In a now-viral video taken at the park, two groups of zoo visitors are seen brawling amongst the leafy nature setting. They kick, slap, and otherwise assault one another with vigor. There’s even a grandma holding a small child who gets in on the action, pulling another woman off the ground by the hair! (Then a dude intervenes and kicks granny to the ground. Ouch.)

“They shouted at each other, tore at each other and many tourists and animals were watching. The two sides reached a settlement after mediation,” a statement from the park authority said.

No word on what instigated the melee or why these people were so pissed at each other. What we do know is that later that night, the animals got a little uproarious and began fighting amongst themselves. We can only imagine the poor animals that witnessed the incident, watching in disbelief and wondering why they’re the ones behind bars while these crazy creatures are allowed to roam free, wreaking havoc.

Cover Photo: YouTube

