Watch UFC Fighter Jordan Williams Take Down Carjacker in Wild Video (Someone Picked the Wrong Dude to Mess With)

Dumb criminals abound, but some are dumber than others. Take one carjacker, who unknowingly (and stupidly) decided to target UFC fighter Jordan Williams – and got caught.

It all went down in Denver, when Williams stopped at a gas station and left his car running while he went inside the service station to load up on snacks and a drink. That’s when a random dude climbed into the driver’s side of his car and tried to back it up. The carjacker didn’t get far.

Williams managed to chase down the car and threw the carjacker out of the vehicle before punching and kneeing him a couple of times. The carjacker fled, but not without being visibly hurt.

The whole incident was caught on security video, which Williams later shared on Instagram.

“Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back,” he wrote in a lengthy caption in which he vowed “my lesson was learned and I hope so was his.”

We’re pretty sure whoever this criminal is won’t attempt another stunt like this ever again. Given how brutal Williams can be in the octagon, he’s lucky he made it out of the situation alive.

