Meanwhile in Illinois: Carjacker Returns Vehicle After Finding Toddler in Backseat, Another Sign Parenting Harder Than Prison

While the prison system in America is one of the worst crimes against humanity the world has ever seen, at least in prison there are moments of peace and quiet. And unlike with kids, for most people serving time, it’s not a life sentence.

Even criminals can agree, parenting is way harder than prison. Which explains why a carjacker immediately returned to the scene of the crime after he discovered a toddler staring at him from the backseat.

It happened in Chicago’s West Side just around dinner time when a 26-year-old mother was forced from her SUV by an unknown assailant. The woman was out delivering food when her Nissan SUV was carjacked at a red light.

But the suspect didn’t even make it a block before turning around to return the three-year-old girl sitting in the back who demanded they sing ‘Baby Shark’ for the entirety of the joyride.

Carjackings have skyrocketed across the country since the start of the pandemic, with the number of incidents in Chicago doubling over the previous year. In 2020 alone America witnessed nearly 100,000 occurrences of shanghaiing a vehicle in motion.

It’s a warning to drivers everywhere to make sure your doors are locked at all times (and to slap a “baby on board” sticker to the back windshield to deter would-be highjackers).

While no suspects have been apprehended in this incident, the vehicle was later found abandoned, most likely because it smelled like crackers and apple sauce. With any luck, the person who committed this crime was scared straight after staring a toddler in the face and surviving. It’s a close call with parenting they’ll likely never forget.

Cover Photo: Siri Stafford (Getty Images)

1/10 Pregnant Woman Posts Photo Lifting 315 Pounds, And the Jealous Instagram Trolls Come Crawling Click here for more weird news. Photo: @yanyahgotitmade (Instagram)

2/10 New Studded Condom Ensures Every Woman Gets a Stud by Technicality, We’re Just Happy to Put It On Correctly After a Year Off Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)



3/10 Meanwhile in Prison: TikToker Sneaks in For First Date With Man She Just Met Online (Wait, They Have TikTok in Prison?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: tiktok.com/@whoisjuuuuuu

4/10 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



5/10 New Study Determines Horniest Time of Day, Probably Quicker to Find Our Non-Horny Moments About Now Click here for more weird news. Photo: nd3000 (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in Ukraine: Chernobyl Vodka Made From ‘Radioactive’ Apples Seized By Customs, Americans Never Get to Have Any Fun Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cathy Scola (Getty Images)



7/10 Meanwhile in Florida: High School Photoshops More Clothing Onto Female Students’ Yearbook Cleavage, That Doesn’t Sound Like Florida Click here for more weird news. Photo: YouTube

8/10 Meanwhile in Spain: Missing Man Discovered Inside Dinosaur Statue, And We Discover What Some Folks Will Do to Get Their Phone Back Click here for more weird news. Photo: LLUIS GENE (Getty Images)



9/10 Meanwhile in China: Birthday Parties Banned to Promote Frugality, Hopefully Trend Lands in US Before My String of Summer Gatherings Click here for more weird news. Photo: Estradaanton (Getty Images)

10/10 Meanwhile in Chicago: Cat Fight Breaks Out at Wild Sox-Cardinals Game, America’s True Pastime Click here for more weird news. Photo: YouTube

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.