Meanwhile in Illinois: Carjacker Returns Vehicle After Finding Toddler in Backseat, Another Sign Parenting Harder Than Prison

by Mandatory Editors

While the prison system in America is one of the worst crimes against humanity the world has ever seen, at least in prison there are moments of peace and quiet. And unlike with kids, for most people serving time, it’s not a life sentence.

Even criminals can agree, parenting is way harder than prison. Which explains why a carjacker immediately returned to the scene of the crime after he discovered a toddler staring at him from the backseat.

It happened in Chicago’s West Side just around dinner time when a 26-year-old mother was forced from her SUV by an unknown assailant. The woman was out delivering food when her Nissan SUV was carjacked at a red light.

But the suspect didn’t even make it a block before turning around to return the three-year-old girl sitting in the back who demanded they sing ‘Baby Shark’ for the entirety of the joyride.

Carjackings have skyrocketed across the country since the start of the pandemic, with the number of incidents in Chicago doubling over the previous year. In 2020 alone America witnessed nearly 100,000 occurrences of shanghaiing a vehicle in motion.

It’s a warning to drivers everywhere to make sure your doors are locked at all times (and to slap a “baby on board” sticker to the back windshield to deter would-be highjackers).

While no suspects have been apprehended in this incident, the vehicle was later found abandoned, most likely because it smelled like crackers and apple sauce. With any luck, the person who committed this crime was scared straight after staring a toddler in the face and surviving. It’s a close call with parenting they’ll likely never forget.

