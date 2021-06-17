Meanwhile in Chicago: Man Jumping in Lake Michigan 365 Days in a Row the Most Obvious Cry For Help, That or World’s Best Cold Plunger
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)
There are a lot of things most of us do every single day. We wake up, shower, brush our teeth, get dressed (either for work or for whatever we’re doing on the weekend), eat breakfast, and maybe turn on the TV to check out what’s going on in the world. Some check their stocks, others take a gander at the local news, and others peruse Facebook while sipping coffee until it’s time to leave for work. One man in Chicago has a very unique daily routine. That’s because for the last 365 days in a row he’s jumped into Lake Michigan.
His name is Dan O’Conor and the strange routine began at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling a lot of anxiety and stress about everything going on in the world, he figured a dip in the lake would calm his nerves.
“It was during the pandemic, it was during the protest, it was during an election year. … So, it was somewhere where I could come down here and block all that noise out and kind of be totally present with me in the lake, and find some moments of Zen,” he told the Associated Press.
Day 365- Jeff Tweedy #greatlakejumper @civl pic.twitter.com/aZpJrKl4wz
— Great Lake Jumper (@TheRealDtox) June 13, 2021
It worked so well that he did it again the next day. And then he dove in the next day. And so on and so on. Rain, shine, snow, ice, nothing stopped O’Conor from taking his daily dip in the great lake. In the middle of the frozen winter, he even had to make a hole in the ice just to climb into the water. Even this didn’t deter him from his daily swim. This past weekend, he jumped into Lake Michigan for the 365th day in a row.
On his 365th day, he jumped into the lake on a hot, sunny day from the top of a ladder while being serenaded by a Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. Now that he’s made it a whole year diving into the lake every day, we’re assuming he’s not going to stop any time soon. If it makes him feel better, why should he?
