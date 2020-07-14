Meanwhile in Florida: Brain-Eating Amoeba Infects Local Man, Everyone Assumed ‘Florida Man’ Was Reason Enough For Odd Behavior

When Florida sees COVID-19, murder hornets and super snakes, of course it says, “Hold my beer.” For example, the state’s residents can now add brain-eating amoebas to their already long list of woes. A man in Florida was recently infected by a rare microorganism called Naegleria fowleri. Like a horrific alien bioweapon in a sci-fi flick, this amoeba can crawl into people’s nostrils. Subsequently, the little guy can worm his way into any number of body systems. Like zombies, their preferred meals are human meat computers (aka brains).

And you thought alligators and maskless redneck spring breakers were bad. The Florida Department of Health warns against swimming in warm, fresh water. This is doubly true if the water level is extra low. If your friend does a cannonball while shotgunning a Budweiser, watch out. The amoebas live on the bottom of lakes and love to use murky clouds as cover. The FDH recommends being mindful of your nose holes and not to put your face close to any alien egg sacks. Even more horrifying, the amoebas could potentially infect tap water. After that, they recommend sterilizing any water used in neti pots or other sinus cleaning devices. Honestly though, maybe it’s best to go swimming in your tub for now, or even better, to move anywhere but Florida.

Cover Photo: De Agostini Picture Library (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)



7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)



11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.