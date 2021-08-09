Meanwhile in Michigan: Blind Skateboarder Shows Off Skills, Proves Sight Is Overrated (As Well As the Olympics)
Skateboarders are badass, and they’ve become even more so now that their sport is officially part of the Olympics. But one skateboarder who you won’t see at the Summer Games – but definitely merits your attention – is Dan Mancina.
The 34-year-old from Michigan was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at age 13, a progressive condition that has left him blind. But being unable to see hasn’t stopped him from perfecting his rad skateboarding tricks and gaining a rep for excellence online and at the skate park. Check out some of his moves!
Even with a cane in hand, he’s able to pull off tricks we wouldn’t dare try. Turns out vision is overrated. Now we have zero excuses for falling flat on our faces every time we attempt to skateboard.
Cover Photo: New York Post Video
