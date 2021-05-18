Fun / Weird News
cat

Meanwhile in Chicago: Black Cat Leaps 5 Stories to Escape Fire, Still Has All 9 Lives In Tact

by Mandatory Editors

They say cats have nine lines, and one Chicago feline isn’t letting go of even one of them. A very brave furball recently escaped an apartment fire by leaping to safety from a fifth-story window. Even better, the black cat’s daring move was caught on camera by the Chicago Fire Department.

In the video, smoke billows and debris fall from broken windows in the upper floors of an apartment building. Then, in one of the windows on the right side of the screen, an inky cat emerges and jumps gracefully onto the ground. It lands on all four paws on the grass, then simply skitters away.

“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” said fire department spokesman Larry Langford. The cat was not injured (nor were any humans).

We’re surprised the fire department didn’t try to recruit the cat. Imagine if smoke jumpers had moves like that!

Cover Photo: @CFDMedia (Twitter)

Yikes: 12 Terrifying Wild Animal Attack GIFs That Make Us Think We’ll Just Stick to Dogs

MORE NEWS:

Man’s best workout buddy: Jump-Roping Dog More Coordinated Than Most Humans

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.