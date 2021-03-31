Cats Are A-Holes, New Study Confirms What We Already Know (15 Hilarious GIFs to Prove It)

Photo: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)

In the war between dog-lovers and cat-lovers, one thing is patently clear: cats are jerks. Dogs are devoted, loveable, sweet animals that will be your best friend for life. Cats on the other hand can be moody, mean, and at their very best, completely aloof. The positives are that cats are more independent and require a lot less attention than their canine counterparts. But, even if you dote on them and give them all the attention in the world, a new study suggests exactly what we already knew: cats are a-holes, and they don’t care about you at all.

This not at all surprising news comes from a study published in the February issue of the journal Animal Behavior and Cognition. Researchers at Kyoto University in Japan tested the devotion and loyalty of 36 different cats.

They were separated into two different groups: “helpers” and “non-helpers.” Each cat would watch its owner attempt to open a container. The “helper” group had a stranger come in and help the person open the container. In the “non-helper” group, the stranger refused to help. A control person simply sat and watched both interactions. In both cases, the cats took food regardless of if the person helped or not. Thus, proving that cats are jerks and don’t care if they get food from you or the person who refused to help you.

If you needed any more proof that cats are uncaring jerks, we’ve scoured the internet in search of 15 GIFs that prove it. Check them all out below. Just don’t let your plotting, evil cat see you looking at them.

