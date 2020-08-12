Easy on the Pork: New Study Says Pigs Are Almost as Devoted to Humans as Dogs

Photo: Inti St Clair (Getty Images)

When we hear the phrase “man’s best friend” we instantly think of dogs. The furry, tail wagging, eager to please floofers are forever devoted to their owners. They sleep on our beds, they go for hikes with us, and they snuggle with us when we spend a rainy day binging Netflix. There’s no animal on earth as attached to us, right? Well, according to new research, there is one other animal and it’s as delicious as it is devoted to us.

Researchers at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, Hungary, studied pigs and learned that not only is Porky trainable like his canine counterparts, but he also looks for human support when he gets in a jam.

To study the relationship between pigs and humans, the hogs were raised as if they were puppies instead of delicious balls of ham, pork, and bacon. The goal was the determine if pigs had the ability to communicate and bond the same way puppies do.

What they found was that when food was provided, both dogs and pigs get closer to the human and look them in the face more often.

In another test called the “unsolvable task paradigm,” dogs and pigs have to open a box with food inside. Eventually, after opening the box successfully, it securely closes. They realized that dogs and pigs both performed the same. That is, until the box was opened. Surprisingly, pigs were faster at completing the task and dogs were more likely to look for help from humans when they couldn’t get the box opened.

All in all, they found that there’s a potential that not only are pigs a great option for companionship, they might even be better than dogs. But, we’re betting you’re not going to bring a pot-bellied pig into your house instead of that cute Border Collie puppy.

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.