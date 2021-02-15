Meanwhile in Texas: Attorney Accidentally Turns Into Cat During Virtual Court Hearing

Attorneys don’t often get worldwide attention unless they’re on a high-profile case. But one esquire recently garnered his 15 minutes of internet fame thanks to a Zoom filter foible.

His name is Rod Ponton, and he’s a lawyer based in Texas. At a virtual court hearing last week, he had the judge and other participants practically in stitches when he accidentally appeared onscreen with a cat filter covering his face.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Ponton said as the rest of the Zoom group tried to stifle their laughter.

Though Ponton looked rather adorable in his white fur and forlorn blue eyes, Judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help the feline-faced attorney fix the situation.

“I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” said Ferguson. “You might want to, uh, take a look.”

“I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to. But I’m prepared to go forward with it,” said Ponton.

And so they did, whiskers and all.

Judge Ferguson later shared some advice so the species swap doesn’t happen to other attorneys: “IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off.”

Now, now, Judge. It was a simple mistake that could’ve happened to anyone. There’s no need to get catty.

Cover Photo: YouTube

You are what you watch: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Ranked! The 15 Most Fabulous British Dramas Read more here. Photo: Netflix

2/10 Cardi B Goes Shopping in See-Through Dress, Apparently Has Given Up as Much as We Have Read more here. Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)



3/10 Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Provocative Instagram Debut in Her Underwear, We Feel Like a Virgin Again For the Very First Time Read more here. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Have Boy and Girl Twins, Matching Set Is Hot New Spring 2021 Accessory Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See Read more here. Photo: Patriot Pictures

6/10 Ranked! 10 Anticipated Indie Films We Can’t Wait For in 2021 Read more here. Photo: Searchlight Pictures



7/10 The Odd Couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Are Dating (And Now We Kind of Miss Scott Disick) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 RIP Larry King: Late Radio Host Wanted to Be Frozen (At Least Until Podcasts Aren’t Trendy) Read more here. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 ‘Stranger Things’ Dustin Teases New Nerd Candy Collaboration, Asks Fans to Solve the Mystery of How They’re Made Read more here. Photo: Gaten Matarazzo

10/10 Bruce Willis’ Refusal to Wear a Mask Spawns ‘Die Hard’ Jokes Galore on Twitter Read more here. Photo: Backgrid

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.