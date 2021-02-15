Fun / Weird News
cat

Meanwhile in Texas: Attorney Accidentally Turns Into Cat During Virtual Court Hearing

by Mandatory Editors

Attorneys don’t often get worldwide attention unless they’re on a high-profile case. But one esquire recently garnered his 15 minutes of internet fame thanks to a Zoom filter foible.

His name is Rod Ponton, and he’s a lawyer based in Texas. At a virtual court hearing last week, he had the judge and other participants practically in stitches when he accidentally appeared onscreen with a cat filter covering his face.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Ponton said as the rest of the Zoom group tried to stifle their laughter.

Though Ponton looked rather adorable in his white fur and forlorn blue eyes, Judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help the feline-faced attorney fix the situation.

“I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” said Ferguson. “You might want to, uh, take a look.”

“I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to. But I’m prepared to go forward with it,” said Ponton.

And so they did, whiskers and all.

Judge Ferguson later shared some advice so the species swap doesn’t happen to other attorneys: “IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off.”

Now, now, Judge. It was a simple mistake that could’ve happened to anyone. There’s no need to get catty.

Cover Photo: YouTube

You are what you watch: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

MORE NEWS:

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.