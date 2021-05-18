Fun / Weird News

Meanwhile on Zoom: Man Shows Up to Court With Hilarious Name, Judge Wasn’t Having It Though

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Judge Jeffrey Middleton

Over the years, whether it was on AIM, Twitter, or Instagram, we’ve all created an embarrassing name. We usually realize how cringe-worthy it is later on and change it. But one man attending virtual court apparently didn’t take a hard look at his joke screen name before logging in to his court date in St. Joseph County, Michigan. That’s because, to put it bluntly, his Zoom screen name is “Buttf***er3000.” But, if you didn’t guess it already, he actually spelled out the whole name.

Judge Jeffrey Middleton was probably having a normal, excitement-free day when a man named Nathan Saxaon logged on after being charged with having drug paraphernalia. Middleton started by asking what Saxaon’s name was. After telling him his name was Nathaniel Saxaon, the judge responded that it wasn’t exactly what it said on the zoom screen.

“Your name’s not Buttf***er 3000, you yoho,” the judge said, obviously meaning to call him a yahoo. “Logging in to my court with that as your screenname. What kind of idiot logs into court like that.”

The look on Saxaon’s name says it all. He obviously didn’t realize that his screen name would appear on the screen. The judge immediately threw the man out of the Zoom room and dropped him in the waiting room.

He came back a few minutes later without the expletive-laden name and the strange excuse that when he set up his Zoom account, his phone paired with his Bluetooth speaker. Why his speaker carried that bizarre moniker was apparently an inside joke.

After the craziness, Saxaon pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and agreed to pay a $200 fine. It’s safe to say, the next time he commits a crime, he’ll be ready without a ridiculous screen name. The judge might not be as lenient in the future.

