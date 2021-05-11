15 Funniest Twitter Unloads After Insane NRA Mother’s Day Meme Goes Viral For Being Just Awful

After 150 years of maintaining a squeaky clean image that absolutely no one alive or dead could find fault with, the NRA finally blew it. And on Mother’s Day of all days.

For whatever reason, the social media guy (let’s call him Dick) at everyone’s least favorite rifle association thought it would be a great idea to post a mother-daughter gun meme in honor of motherhood. This after a year in which America has seen more mass shootings per day than any other year on record, including ten over Mother’s Day weekend alone. Talk about reading a room.

Maybe it was out of desperation from filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January that made him do it. Or maybe it’s the rapidly dwindling subscription numbers to Dick’s gun club that inspired a headfirst dive into the meme game. After all, with under 5 million members, the NRA is less popular than Chuck E. Cheese. Either way, the gambit worked because Dick’s meme went viral in all the wrong ways. Take a look why:

Happy Mother’s Day to all NRA moms! On top of the millions of other jobs moms have, NRA moms fight for our right to self-defense, while also defending themselves, their families, and communities. We are forever grateful for these fierce women. pic.twitter.com/IC2rvlhGDe — NRA (@NRA) May 9, 2021

Of course, Twitter wasn’t going to hold its tongue on this one. With the NRA barely 2 percent as popular as the public library, word lovers everywhere took up pens (and memes) to fight back against the unscrupulous affront.

Check out the funniest tweets below. (And by funniest, we mean the most aggravated, frustrated, bewildered responses from human-loving humans using humor to cope with an insane institution and a societal epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down.) OK, now let’s have some laughs.

read the room, ghouls — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 9, 2021

But she is raising a snowflake. — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) May 9, 2021

Prom night in America. Sophomore girls, Billings Montana. pic.twitter.com/SeeGFRu5SA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2021

Yes, Happy Mother's Day to the women who don't care if other mama's are losing their kids daily. May you never know their suffering. pic.twitter.com/cr5OI1A0hM — Natasha💙BeTheChange (@natashablue22) May 10, 2021

I’m not sharing any Tweets from the NRA, but how classy is the meme with their Mother’s Day post. 😳 pic.twitter.com/XOtGYOseBF — Deb Spillane (@DebSpillane) May 9, 2021

The NRA is like if the Cancer Association promoted and encouraged getting cancer. No major cause of death should have a club. — Kate 🤍 (@ImSpeaking13) May 11, 2021

NRA members forming a prayer circle in response to shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs#NRAisaTerroristOrganization pic.twitter.com/8wogQ2fkcM — Natali Carman🌊🌊🌊 (@NataliCarman) May 10, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day to the all the moms who fight to protect all children from having their heads blown off in math class. pic.twitter.com/2J3zcV66hZ — jami (@maskedJamsy) May 10, 2021

