10 Essential Supplements Men Should Take to Maximize Their Health

Even if you had the perfect diet (you don’t), you still probably wouldn’t get all the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function at full-throttle capacity. According to Oregon State University, which recently did a meta-analysis of studies, 75 percent of people don’t eat enough fruit and 80 percent don’t eat enough vegetables. Most people are short on Vitamin D and many are deficient in magnesium and calcium. That’s where supplements come in.

In addition to your regular multivitamin, make sure you add these supplements to your daily routine. It’s an easy health hack for which future you will thank you.

Cover Photo: g-stockstudio (Getty Images)

1/10 Vitamin B1 If you’re an alcohol enthusiast, chances are you’re deficient in Vitamin B1. That’s because booze competes with Vitamin B1, potentially causing toxic effects. Make sure you add some Vitamin B1 to your supplement stash to protect your brain and nerves. Aim for: 1.2 mg daily

2/10 Vitamin B12 Feeling worn out and foggy? You probably need more Vitamin B12 in your body. This vitamin is key to keeping you energized and improving brain function. Aim for: 2.4 mcg daily



3/10 Calcium Bone density starts dropping at age 40, so start building a stronger skeleton now. Make sure to get a calcium supplement that also contains Vitamin D, which helps with absorption. Aim for: 1,000 mg daily

4/10 CoQ10 This antioxidant keeps your cells and heart healthy. It also makes your little swimmers stronger, improving sperm count and motility. Aim for: 100 – 200 mg daily



5/10 Fish Oil A form of Omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil keeps your heart healthy, reduces inflammation, and helps fight depression and anxiety. Aim for: 1,600 mg daily

6/10 Iodine Iodine is crucial to proper thyroid function, which regulates your metabolism. If you eat a lot of processed foods, you’re probably low in this essential nutrient. Aim for: 150 mcg daily



7/10 Magnesium When you start supplementing with magnesium, you’ll likely notice several differences quickly, including more regular bowel habits, better sleep, and fewer mood swings. Aim for: 400 mg daily

8/10 Probiotics Not only do probiotics promote good bacteria in your gut, but they also help protect against future urinary tract and prostate problems. Aim for: Daily supplementation (follow dosing instructions on your chosen brand)



9/10 Vitamin C This vitamin staple does a body good in so many ways. It facilitates iron absorption, collagen formation, wound healing, and strengthens your immune system. Aim for: 90 mg daily

10/10 Zinc In addition to its immune-boosting benefits, zinc is crucial for maintaining robust erections. It also keeps your body pumping out testosterone. Aim for: 11 mg daily

