These Supplements Help You Get Back On Your Brain A-Game

We’ve all been there: you get to Thursday and the hours until Friday at 5:00 all blur together. And, while we’d like to tell you you’re almost to the finish line, it’s only Tuesday. What’s going on with you, man? Your lack of sleep has you acting a little nuts, and we’re afraid you might do some irreversible damage to your social life if you don’t get a little kick in the ass soon. Enter the MindHoney Nootropics All-Natural Supplements for Enhanced Focus, Energy, and Mental Clarity (30 Servings) for all the brain food you need to get to every Friday.

An all-natural nootropic supplement that supports cognitive functions, including memory, focus, alertness, and mood, this capsule is jam-packed with vitamins and other very scientific odds and ends to keep you lean and healthy for a very long time (but don’t start that thing where you begin training for battle against Joey Chestnut again, they can’t help you with that type of destruction). The supplements are certified organic, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and is GMP certified, so you know exactly what you’re getting as you’re getting it.

So, what packs such a punch in one little capsule? MindHoney Nootropics All-Natural Supplements are made with things like medicinal mushrooms (no, not those, the other, very legal kind), brain enhancers, Adaptogenic herbs, and vital vitamins. Lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, and chaga provide key nutrients on getting your noggin to send healthy signals to the rest of your body, while Neurofactor™, Coffeeberry® Energy, N-acetyl L-tyrosine (NALT), and DMAE Bitartrate are clinically-proven to increase the BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) by 143%. Other ingredients, including vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin B9, and vitamin B12 help control cortisol levels, healthy blood sugar, sleep, mood, emotions, and an overall more relaxed lifestyle. TL;DR: these supplements will having you sleeping well enough to forgo the coffee while giving you the brain food to tell Janet in accounting who thinks her expense reports are better than yours to suck it (please don’t do that, supplements do not provide unemployment assistance).