Mandatory TikTok Trends: Weird Young People Are Showing Off Their Dentures to Normalize Them, It’s Not Working (See For Yourself)

Teeth can be a real pain in the ass. And in some cases, the chompers nature gave us don’t last. That’s what dentures are for. While most people think of dentures as an old people’s problem, their use among young people is coming to the forefront, and it’s all because of a woman known as Princess Glitterhead (@princxssglitterhead). The gorgeous young mother went viral on TikTok after revealing the results of one-day dental surgery that removed all her natural teeth and replaced them with snap-in dentures.

After that video went viral, she encouraged other young people who wear dentures to share videos of their dental implants, too.

And share they did:

There are currently over 200 videos of young people showing off their false teeth in solidarity with Princess Glitterhead on TikTok. Chances are, someone you know has them…you just don’t realize it.

Why would young people need dentures in the first place? In Princess Glitterhead’s case, “During my pregnancy, my teeth rapidly began to decay — from the inside out. Both of my eye teeth broke off at the gum line a week or so apart from each other. I remember laying in my yard feeling like my life was over. I would never be respected. I would never be pretty. My husband might leave me. He married me with perfect teeth and within a year I was already missing teeth,” she told BuzzFeed.

Initially, she tried to ignore the missing teeth. But her imperfect smile took its toll on her self-esteem. “I never smiled. I stopped talking. I hid my pain. I was terrified of the dentist and I know I delayed treatment at times. I neglected myself at times. I couldn’t get ahead of what was happening. I would go get fillings and root canals that would break right out. When I was 24, I had my second daughter, and a lot more dental issues arose,” she told BuzzFeed.

Pretty soon, she was down to only seven natural teeth. She paid $10,000 and spent a year going to weekly dentist appointments to restore her smile. But after two more pregnancies, she found herself in a world of hurt again. Desperate for a permanent solution, she sought out a consultation for snap-in dentures. She secured financing and two weeks later, scheduled the surgery. Now she has a set of beautiful pearly whites – and wants to spread the word that there’s no shame in dentures.

“We don’t have to hate ourselves for needing dentures, no matter what the reason,” she told BuzzFeed. “There is no reason to feel shame for fixing something about yourself that will improve the quality of your life. Our children deserve parents who smile at them. We deserve to feel love and be happy. We have the power to make this decision the best thing we ever did for ourselves. ”

While the “denture gang” is a club we hope to never have to join (at least not until we’re old and gray), it’s inspiring to see this effort at normalizing false teeth for those who need them. We still reserve the right to be a little bit grossed out when the wearers pop ‘em out of their mouths, though…

