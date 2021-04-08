Meanwhile in China: City Bans Stripping Game For Newlyweds, Begging the Question ‘What Is a Reception Now?’

Just like marriages, weddings can be pretty hit or miss. Have you ever been to a dry wedding? We say this with all due respect: Total disaster. These iffy propositions are already skating on thin ice, forcing us to fly to places we don’t want to go, dress in clothes we don’t want to wear, and dance to music we don’t want to hear. All so we can witness the union of two people we thought would never make it past the third date.

Now China is getting in on the global conspiracy to ruin our wedding fun by banning the time-honored tradition of newlywed sex games. What are these, you might ask? In cities like Zoupong, for instance, it would be fairly normal to witness a bride eating a sausage held between the groom’s legs or trapping the newlyweds under a blanket until they get naked.

While all this sounds like perfectly tasteful behavior for a day of holy matrimony, the over-sexualization of weddings within a sexually repressed culture has led to incidents of harassment and humiliation – and in some cases, serious injury. One game that spiraled out of control led to the groom being run over by a car, while many others led to the physical harassment of bridesmaids.

As urban culture begins shifting away from these trends, local governments are following suit, forbidding traditional games like tying up newlyweds with chains and stripping them to their skivvies. Under the circumstances, we totally get it.

Our suggestion is to do what all Americans do and act like perfect gentlemen at the bachelor party before having zero fun at the actual wedding. Just watch out for Aunt Judy hovering by the punchbowl, she’s a wildcard.

Cover Photo: ViewStock (Getty Images)

1/12 Awesome Mom Uses Deepfake Nudes to Frame Daughter’s Cheerleading Rivals, That’s the Spirit Click here for more weird news. Photo Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

2/12 Reddit Tale of Woman Who Accidentally Left Handcuffs Out When Boyfriend’s Mom Visited Goes Viral Click here for more weird news. Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)



3/12 Wedding Limo Catches Fire on Way to Ceremony, Bride Starting to Think Universe Is Trying to Communicate With Her (Or Is God a Jealous F-Boi?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Tom Merton (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in San Francisco: Woman Who Coughs on Uber Driver Earns Jerk of the Year Award, Turns Herself In To Receive It (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Subhakar Khadka (Dashcam Footage)



5/12 Meanwhile in the Bathtub: Woman Finds Herself in Giant Bowl of Hot Chocolate After Bath Bomb Fail Click here for more weird news. Photo: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou (Getty Images)

6/12 RANKED! The Dumbest Conspiracy Theories on Social Media (Including TikTokers Burning Snowballs to Prove Winter Is Fake News) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Tero Vesalainen (Getty Images)



7/12 Covid Vaccine Site Asks People Why They Got the Shot (And Their Answers Are Hilarious) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Twitter

8/12 Laser-Beam Prototype Aimed at Mosquitoes Awaits Expected Backfire From Marjorie Taylor Green Click here for more weird news. Photo: Marjorie Taylor Greene



9/12 Twin Babies Freak Out at Dad’s Clean-Shaven Face in Viral Video, One More Reason We’re Never Shaving Again (Or Having Kids) Click here for more weird news. Photo: YouTube / New York Post

10/12 Meanwhile in England: Weasel Riding Woodpecker’s Back Feels a Bit American, Only a Matter of Time Before Marvel Gets Involved Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Le-May



11/12 Runaway Ronald: Statue of McDonald’s Mascot Clown Stolen, And Yes They Actually Want it Back Click here for more weird news. Photo: volkankurt (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Georgia: Armed Bystander Thwarts Chick-Fil-A Robber, People Really Are Struggling Out There Click here for more weird news. Photo: RonBailey (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.