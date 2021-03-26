TikTok Hack Promises to Keep Your Eyes Dry While Chopping Onions (And It’s So Good We Could Cry)

TikTok is America’s favorite new way to waste time. It’s home to ridiculous dancing videos, reviews of buttcrack leggings, and substitute father figures. But perhaps one of its most practical uses is for cooking hacks. The latest one making the rounds involves onion chopping – and it promises you won’t shed a tear if you use it.

This viral hack comes courtesy of TikToker @cerealeatingghost, who was responding to @xxbaileyelizabethxx, who cried while chopping onions for lentil soup in her own video.

“Let me share my onion wisdom, so you don’t have to cry anymore,” she says in the vid.

The clip, which has over 74K views at the time of this writing, shows a hack so simple we could cry. To prevent turning on the waterworks while doing food prep, all you have to do is place a damp paper towel near your cutting board. Why does this work? Because the acid in onions is attracted to water – and the closest source of agua during this kitchen task are your tears.

“All you have to do is get a damp paper towel, fold it up, keep it on your cutting board. That acid will be drawn to the wet paper towel and not your tear ducts,” the TikToker explains.

But does it work? Fellow TikTokers who’ve tested the hack say yes…at least a little bit. Even if it doesn’t full-on stop you from getting all misty-eyed in the presence of an onion, at least you won’t look like you’re mourning your ex while trying to cook dinner for your new lady love.

Cover Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

1/11 Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Model Sexy New Lingerie Line (Is It Hot in Here or…) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/11 Pregnant Mena Suvari Poses Nude in Pro-Vegan Ad For Peta (But There’s Something Odd About Her Bump…) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/11 Cadbury Gets Creamed For Egging on Same-Sex Kisses to Children, Parents Say Stick to Feeding My Kids Polluted Candy Read more here. Photo: YouTube

4/11 Kevin Bacon Shares Banana-Slicing Hack in Viral TikTok (Give This Man a Cooking Show Already!) Read more here. Photo: TikTok



5/11 10 Times ‘The Simpsons’ Accurately Predicted Our Weird Future, Including Ted Cruz’s Quick Trip to Mexico Read more here. Photo: Fox

6/11 Gizmo From ‘Gremlins’ Gets His First Sip of Mountain Dew in New Ad Read more here. Photo: YouTube



7/11 Instagrammer Alexandra Rubinstein Turns Dicks Into Fine Art (We’re Not Worthy) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/11 Ranked! The Best of Shia LaBeouf Movies (Including ‘Pieces of a Woman’) Read more here. Photo: Amazon Studios



9/11 Meghan Markle’s Wax Figure Gets Baby Bump (‘Cause That’s Not Creepy) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

10/11 Ranked! Kanye West’s Worst Moments (That Make the Divorce Obviously Inevitable) Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/11 Ranked! 10 Mandatory Books to Read After One of the Best Recent Years in Publishing Read more here. Photo: Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.