10 Years From Now: Anything You Can Do, Sex Dolls Will Soon Do Better

Westworld-style sex dolls aren’t that far off from becoming reality. Executives in the naughty droid industry say that within a decade, their dolls will be able to walk, converse, and feel sensations. In other words, they’ll be just like humans (which kind of defeats the purpose of a doll, doesn’t it?).

A representative from RealDoll (who spoke to the Daily Star using a pseudonym, because that’s not sketchy) says that the company’s AI sexbots will feature sensors in their erogenous zones that respond to touch. (Because what men who use sex dolls really want is to please their partner.)

“The AI will know what you’re doing to her body and will respond accordingly,” the rep said. “I predict this will be a major breakthrough in synthetic sexual companionship.”

No word on what these bots will cost, but we’d bet it’s more than you’re spending wining and dining your Tinder matches.

We’re unsure what the advantages of all these capabilities are; essentially, your sex doll will soon prove what an incompetent lover you are (when you fail to stimulate her properly or she wears you out), she’ll be able to talk your ear off, and she’ll be able to walk right out the door when she realizes what a loser you are, forcing you to (gasp!) interact with and seduce real, flesh-and-blood women instead. So maybe this is a step in the right direction, after all!

Cover Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

