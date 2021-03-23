Prince of Pot: 7 Things That Set Seth Rogen’s Weed Brand Apart From the Competition

Mary Jane is getting a makeover. Thanks to successful celebrities like Lake Bell, Jay-Z, and John Legend, getting in on the weed game (erm…as well as Mike Tyson) cannabis culture has shifted away from the stigma of lazy, long-haired, couch-surfing dudes with sticky fingers toward hardworking, business-savvy, productive (and showered) members of society. But with competition among celebrity captains of cannabis as fierce as ever, no one is doing it quite like pot-legend and occasional moviemaker, Seth Rogen.

Houseplant, the new weed brand from everyone’s favorite sausage partier, launched this month with an approach that is as laid back and fun as the style of its founder. Combining two of his artisanal passions (pottery and pot) Rogen delivers a custom line of home goods and head goodies that are guaranteed to lift your spirits while you’re “working” from home.

The idea began ten years ago with a classically Rogenesque epiphany. As the smoke cleared from another bong rip, the man realized he’d accidentally started a new strain of ganja after the popularity of his stoner flick Pineapple Express resonated with pot growers. Much to his chagrin, the movers and shakers of bud had found an unlikely hero.

Putting the realization in his back pocket, Rogen continued making stoner flicks while getting high all day every day and watched the conversation around cannabis slowly transform. As people began to question the war on drugs, one by one, states began rolling back Draconian drug laws that didn’t comport with modern sensibilities. Stoners, at last, could step out of the shadows.

Now, it’s high time America began taking potheads seriously. With the weed industry poised to dominate the recreational vice market, there’s no better candidate to lounge upon the crystally throne of THC than the prince of pot himself.

Rogen aims to raise weed to the same status as wine and books of French poetry, giving weed-lovers permission to put their love on prominent display within the homestead. It’s but one sign of the unique and grounded mentality Rogen is bringing to the future of weed commercialization. Here are seven other things that set Houseplant apart from the competition.

1/7 1. In Development For 10 Years No one has put more time and energy into researching and developing their boutique brand of flower than Seth Rogen. The guy started smoking weed when he was 12 and is basically an old man in a middle-aged man's body, so he understands every demographic.

2/7 2. Hands-On CEO Rogen tests every strain personally to ensure it gets you high the right way every time. Because nothing is worse than when a Pink Moon Indica doesn't properly melt your face off.



3/7 3. Literally Hands-On The artisanal housewares are created by hand using Rogen's own designs. Offerings include an impeccably researched art piece ashtray, a luxe lighter in pressed aluminum, and color pop storage tins you can be proud to house your bud in.

4/7 4. Deep Music Knowledge Unlike other celebrity weed brands, Rogen's music knowledge comes purely from the standpoint of a fan. This incredibly stoned fanboy perspective is perfectly distilled into vinyl mixtapes that accompany each Houseplant strain. So you can rest assured your afternoon delight will have the perfect playlist.



5/7 5. Fighting Against Injustice Partnering with organizations like Cage-Free Cannabis, Marijuana Policy Project, and Cannabis Amnesty, Houseplant is equally interested in overturning unjust laws (and incarceration) surrounding weed crimes. Rogen is paving a future free of punitive legislation one puff at a time.

6/7 6. Not Afraid to Show Emotion This is not your dad's multi conglomerate weed corp. The Houseplant website literally says "We just love weed so much." This kind of childlike, heart-on-sleeve passion can be felt in everything they do.



7/7 7. Returning to the Physical World From the ceramics they craft to the vinyl they offer, Rogen's weed company is all about returning to the physical. In a world dominated by social media and digital exchange, it's important to slow down and remember we're all just beasts of burden who need a moment to stop and get high every now and then. Houseplant is currently delivering in California, but will soon hit wider shores.

