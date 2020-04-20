RANKED! Classic Stoner Movies For 420’s Golden Birthday

The year 2020 seemed set to be one of special significance for lovers of Mary Jane (i.e. cannabis). This is because the date of the international stoner holiday will read 4/20/2020. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is harshing everyone’s mellow. It caused the cancellation of public celebrations for 420‘s golden birthday. From Amsterdam to Oakland, potheads issued a collective “not cool man.”

However, stoners are a resourceful bunch. I mean, have you ever seen one turn an apple into a bong in less than 10 seconds? We sure have, and it gave a whole new meaning to “green delicious.” Just because you can’t party in the park doesn’t mean you can’t honor the green goddess. We suggest a marathon of the best stoner movies to celebrate this mathematically momentous stoner date. Here’s a list of 10 of our favorite flicks about cannabis smokers. Obviously, it’s a bring-your-own-bud affair.

1/10 10. 'How High' Rappers Method Man and Red Man starred in How High, which is kind of like an early aughts answer to Animal House, plus a whole lot of very magic ganga. We won’t even attempt to summarize the plot but suffice it to say that the rappers do indeed get extremely high, which we recommend you do while watching this comedy.

2/10 9. 'This Is The End' Watching a movie about a biblical apocalypse may not sound that funny right now, but there’s something cathartic about seeing stupid celebrities get impaled by light poles. The film has a surprising amount heart behind it, but it's loaded with hilarious jokes, cameos and weed smoking too.

3/10 8. 'Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle' This film follows its titular stars as they journey in search of a White Castle fast-food restaurant. It may sound boring, but trust us, it’s a wild ride full of chases, hijinks and plenty of weed.

4/10 7. 'Super Troopers' Super Troopers is a unique one in the annals of pothead cinema because its cast of outcast weed lovers are actually police officers. This laugh riot is worth watching for the mustaches alone, but there’s plenty of other hilarious bits, too.



5/10 6. 'Cheech and Chong’s Up In Smoke' Cheech and Chong’s Up In Smoke is the original stoner comedy. Its gigantic joints, vans made of fiberweed and other ridiculous plot elements are funny, but what really sells it are the pitch-perfect performances by Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin.

6/10 5. 'Half Baked' The 1998 film Half Baked was one of Dave Chappelle’s first big breaks as both an actor and writer. This lighthearted flick is part romance, part crime adventure and all stoner comedy.

7/10 4. 'Easy Rider' Easy Rider is the original stoner road trip flick that will flash you back the 1960s even if you weren’t born yet. It’s a little slower and more contemplative than more recent films, but since you don’t have anywhere else to be, just sit back and enjoy the ride.

8/10 3. 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' What ranking of stoner classics would be complete without an appearance by Bill and Ted, a pair of slackers extraordinaire? In this 1989 flick, the two stoners journey through time in a phone booth to write a history report, which will probably leave many kids to ask: "What the hell is a phone booth?'



9/10 2. 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' Adapting legendary gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas to the screen was no mean task, but it was a pretty green one. The film follows a drug-addicted journalist as he attempts to cover a series of events in and around Las Vegas, but we’ll let you decide what you think it’s really all about.

10/10 1. 'The Big Lebowski' Whether facing genital-eating rodents or global pandemics, "the dude" always abides. This zany stoner noir is the perfect escapist classic to celebrate this year's 420.

