A Modern Finale: Say Farewell to TV’s Funniest ‘Modern Family’ Before Tonight’s Series Finale

After 11 seasons, the end is finally here, and it couldn’t have come at a better (or worse) time. Modern Family, ABC’s flagship feel-good, quick-witted, diversely unpretentious bunch is saying goodbye with a two-hour series finale tonight, beginning with a series documentary, followed by a likely tearjerker closer (and hopefully a Cam-Mitchell spinoff teaser).

Be it Cam’s flamboyant flailing of flowery sleeve cuffs, Mitchell’s spot-on mockery, Phil’s dialogue duality, Claire’s hot mama moments, Gloria’s gross mispronunciations, Jay’s post-homophobic sensitivity, Manny and Luke’s insufferable presence or Haley and Alex‘s budding womanhood, there is plenty we’re going to miss. And let us not forget the best character name of all time, Pepper Saltsman. Maybe this is just what we need in our quarantine crisis, or perhaps it’s exactly what we don’t need. Either way, we’re settling in for a long last ride of jabs and jokes, life lessons and cry-laughter as we say so long to our extended families, The Dunphies and Pritchetts. Now say goodbye with us in our look back at our favorite early “Modern” moments leading up to the end.

Cover Photo: ABC

1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28



5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28



9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28



13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28



17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28



21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28



25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.