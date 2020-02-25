Living / Sex and Relationships
Deep Dive: Do More Partners Make You a Better Lover?

by Mandatory Editors

There’s nothing more anxiety-provoking than sharing your “number.” Whether it’s still in the single digits or creeping towards 100, you might wonder if yours is normal and if it has any correlation with your ability to please a partner. It’s said that to master any skill, you have to do it 10,000 times. By this logic, the more sex you’re having, the better you are at doing it. But does that sex need to be had with multiple partners? Can you reach what author Malcom Gladwell calls “the magic number of greatness” with just one partner? Join us as we take a deep dive into the question: do more partners make you a better lover?

