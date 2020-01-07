Expectation vs. Reality: Sober Sex vs. Drunk Sex (A Dry January Love Story)

Attractiveness

Drunk Sex

Expectation: Your partner has never been hotter. How did you get so lucky? She’s Hollywood beautiful. And her body is beyond belief.

Reality: Thank you, beer goggles, for making her everything you hoped she'd be.

Sober Sex

Expectation: You’ll see her for who she really is, and she is truly lovely.

Reality: It’s as if someone took the airbrushing away and magnified all her flaws. You can see every patch of dry skin, every acne scar, every wrinkle under her eyes. And is that a hairy mole on her back? Yikes.