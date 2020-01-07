Living / Sex and Relationships
Expectation vs. Reality: Sober Sex vs. Drunk Sex (A Dry January Love Story)

by Mandatory Editors

Sex rarely goes as planned (or as fantasized), but when you throw alcohol in the mix, it can really go off the rails. After enough drunken one-night stands, you might start wondering if sober sex would be better than the sloppy lovin’ you’ve been getting (and giving). It could be…but it probably still won’t live up to your expectations (thanks, porn). When it comes to hooking up, we’ve uncovered the truth about drunk sex versus sober sex and whether reality ever aligns with your “sexpectations.” What we discovered just might inspire you to pledge allegiance to Dry January before your next Tinder date.

