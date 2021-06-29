Meanwhile in Russia: Banned Sex Doll Race Returns After 9-Year Hiatus (Talk About a Dry Spell)

A raunchy Russian pastime is back in action after being banned for nine years. It’s called the Bubble Baba Challenge and it involves a river race in which participants use a beloved sex doll to ride the rapids.

The tradition began “as a joke at a party where the men got drunk and the women didn’t show up,” said founder Dmitry Bulavinov.

Racers and their inflatable playmates came to compete from 2003 to 2011 on the Losevsky threshold in the Leningrad region, but the event was put on hold in 2012, supposedly for construction and administrative reasons (uh-huh, yeah, right…).

But this year, the totally inappropriate – and therefore fun – event returned. Around 500 men and women jumped into the Losevsky Rapids on the Vuoksi River with their blow-up babes over the weekend.

Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP (Getty Images)

Thinking you might want to participate next year? You can. All you have to be is over 16, able to swim, and sober (alcohol tests are administered before the race, so they actually take that last requirement seriously).

While we don’t know who won – or what the prize was – we think it’s safe to say there are no losers in a scenario like this. Let’s hope this trend “blows up” in the U.S. soon!

Cover Photo: AFP / Stringer (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: