Living / Sex and Relationships
hotel sex

10 Mind-Blowing Reasons Why Hotel Sex Is The Best Sex

by Mandatory Editors

Sex is almost always good, but it’s at its best in a hotel. The privacy, the anonymity, and the luxuriousness of a rented room translate into heightened arousal and a willingness to indulge in special pleasures. While this might be an expensive way to get laid, one night is all you’ll need to be convinced that it’s worth it. Why is hotel sex so mind-blowing? Here are 10 reasons why. Call your partner, pack your bags, and get some.

Cover Photo: PavlovskiJenya (Getty Images)

Sexual skeletons: 13 Things Most People Aren’t Willing to Address in the Boudoir

Pillow talk: 11 Lines You Should Never Use After Sex (Or Ever!)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.