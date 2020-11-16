Fun / Weird News
ORGY

Sex Addict Has Heart Attack During Orgy, Died Doing What He Loved

by Mandatory Editors

What a way to go! A sex addict in Thailand croaked during a recent orgy. His name was Khun Thep and he died doing what he loved. The 44-year-old cab driver had a heart attack in the middle of his monthly get-together with friends in a hotel suite in the Samut Prakan province.

He had ingested a drug cocktail that included Viagra, and had coated his genitals with an erection cream called “Marathon Rub.” (If you need all that just to get your motor going, maybe you’re too old for this kind of action?) Then he took a female companion to his room, but an hour later, he told his friends he was feeling “unusually tired” (an hour with a good woman will do that to you). The man was later found pantsless and unresponsive.

“We celebrate like this every month. He came to our suite and just slept on the couch while we partied. We thought he was just tired,” a friend said. “However, after I shook his body, he wasn’t responding.”

Police surveyed the scene, which included cans of beer, bottles of whiskey, fried chicken and dried shrimp. (These guys really went all out!) They then concluded that Prakan met his demise due to a heart attack caused by “energetic sex.”

“There was nothing suspicious about the death at the hotel,” police spokesman Namasphong Madha said. “However, it is embarrassing for his family as they did not know that he was there.”

Leaving a legacy of being a playboy is nothing to be ashamed of, but kicking the bucket while knocking boots – and leaving a trail of Viagra and Marathon Rub in your wake – would mortify any dude.

Let this be a lesson, gentleman: if you can’t take the heat, stay out of the orgy.

Cover Photo: ViralPress

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

MORE NEWS:

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.