Living / Fun / Life Hacks / Weird News
Don Jr

The Essential Don Jr. Guide For Successfully Sending a Sexy Message on Social Media

by Mandatory Editors

Donald Trump Jr., also known as America’s favorite douchebag, is the self-proclaimed General in the Meme Wars. He’s also a social media savant. Or so he thinks. In a recent video on Instagram, the posterchild for nepotism lamented his newly abysmal metrics, and blamed his falling popularity on the social media platform’s algorithm.

“Hey guys. Hope you’re doing well. Just watching my algorithms get crushed,” he said. “I guess I did something to piss off the Instagram gods. So, hopefully you’re seeing this stuff anyway. We’ll do what we can. Talk to you soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In IG jail. Watching my post get about 20% of what they were getting last week so if you want turn on post notifications that way maybe you’ll at least see my stuff.

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

Just in case you didn’t bother to watch the 15-second video (we don’t blame you), he added this caption: “In IG jail. Watching my post get about 20% of what they were getting last week so if you want turn on post notifications that way maybe you’ll at least see my stuff.”

Of course the declining interest in his “brand” couldn’t possibly be subpar content. He’s got it all – charm, attractiveness, intelligence…OK, he doesn’t have any of those things, but we were able to glean a handful important hacks from this video that you can use the next time you want to send an enticing vid to someone special. This is the essential Don Jr. guide for successfully sending a sexy message on social media.

Cover Photo: @donaldjtrumpjr (Instagram)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.