Donald Trump Jr. Denies Being on Cocaine During RNC Speech, Likely Just Who He Is as a Person

Like father, like son? Donald Trump Jr., who is almost as big of a douchebag as his dad, has denied allegations that he snorted cocaine before his speech at the Republican National Convention. During said speech, Trump Jr. appeared to have red, glossy eyes and an extremely sweaty forehead (but, to be fair to the guy, he also had sparkling white teeth and great hair). In short, he looked like somebody who just snorted a line or two of daddy’s powder.

Trump Jr., however, vehemently denied the idea, going so far as to make fun of a recovering addict to prove his point. Because class. Appearing on Fox & Friends, Jr. stated that his appearance had nothing to do with illicit drug use and “must have been something with the lighting.” This is despite the fact that nobody else, save for maybe his father, looked like every member of the Brat Pack in the ‘80s.

“They started doing this trending thing,” Jr. stated. “’Donald Trump Jr.’s on cocaine.’ I said wait a minute, you have me confused with Hunter Biden.”

On Fox & Friends, Donald Trump Jr responds to allegations he was high on cocaine during the RNC: “It must have been something with the lighting … you have me confused with Hunter Biden” pic.twitter.com/kmjsdlRiIA — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 26, 2020

For those who don’t know, Hunter Biden is Joe Biden’s son, and he is a recovering alcohol/drug addict. Biden himself has admitted to this and has spoken candidly about it.

“Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family,” Biden told The New Yorker. “I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel—it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

So yes, while Hunter Biden is trying to own his shit and take responsibility for his addiction issues, Trump Jr. is there, on the sidelines, ready with a snide remark at every turn while denying his own alleged drug use. It makes sense though. Admitting is the first step, and Jr., just like his dad, can’t admit to anything.

In this case, however, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the red eyes, sweaty forehead, and shitty personality aren’t because of cocaine use. Maybe it’s just who he is as a person.

