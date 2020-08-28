Kayleigh McEnany Says She Was ‘Blown Away’ By Trump’s Interest In Her Boob Surgery During RNC Speech, So That Makes One of Us

President Trump tends to suck all the air out of the room, so we don’t often get to hear the backstories of the people that work for his administration. On Wednesday night at the RNC, however, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a very personal story in her speech.

When she was 21 years old, McEnany received a devastating phone call a couple of days before Christmas. She had tested positive for the BRCAII genetic mutation, which meant she had an 84 percent chance of breast cancer. Her mother had also tested positive and opted for a preventative mastectomy. Two years ago, McEnany decided to follow suit.

A few days after having her breasts surgically removed, McEnany received a call from Donald Trump. “I was blown away,” the 32-year-old mom said. “Here was the leader of the free world caring about me. Though I didn’t personally know the President at the time, I know him well now and I can tell you that this President loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions, and supports working moms.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah. The truth is Trump doesn’t give AF about preexisting conditions or working moms. If he did, he’d get behind Medicare For All and free, universal childcare (both of which have been on Democrats’ platforms for ages). What really interests Trump are 1) MILFs and 2) boobs. Hence his so-called friendly phone call post-surgery. That McEnany can claim with a straight face that our sitting president has a compassionate bone in his body only proves how good she is at spin control.

Sadly, Trump’s own pre-existing conditions, stupidity and lasciviousness, are incurable. Keep your (new, prosthetic) mammaries away from this man if you know what’s good for them, Kayleigh.

Cover Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

